Welcome to this freshly painted 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end of the group home. Property has a paved back yard-private parking , Fenced yard ,Hardwood floors through out the home. Lots of day time natural lighting ,Close to Schools , main roads and shopping centers . Short driving distance to hospitals and colleges . SHOW THIS HOME ! SHOWING TIME 1800 746 9464