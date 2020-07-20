3228 Willoughby Rd Unit 2

Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on a quiet street in Parkville. It is centrally located to Hospitals, 695, the city and so much more. It is a great location!

It is a fist and second floor apartment with the kitchen right through the front door and the bedroom, living room and bathroom all on the second floor. You have your own entrance and a nice deck you can sit out on while admiring your well manicured lawn. The landlord maintains the yard, so you have only your area to maintain inside.



Property Highlights:



* New Appliances

* Celling Fans

* Freshly Painted

* Great Location

* Quiet Neighborhood

* Of street parking



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5081623)