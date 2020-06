Amenities

Shady Oaks - End of group brick townhouse, fresh paint through out, remodeled kitchen w/ceramic floor updated appliances, recessed lighting and island! Hardwood floors in dining & living rooms, All new windows and doors updated full bath with ceramic tile. Minutes to shopping, transportation and university. ATTN: Agents please have client complete the online application at www.BlockingerPropertyManagement.com



