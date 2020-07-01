All apartments in Parkville
2513 MICHELS LANE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2513 MICHELS LANE

2513 Michels Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Michels Lane, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated rancher ready for you to move right in! The property backs directly to the fields of Villa Cresta with a fenced-in yard and sitting area. Hardwood floors throughout, updated bath & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural light and much more! Unfinished basement provides lots of storage space or could be used as a family room. New full bath was recently installed in the basement. Storage shed on property & private driveway provide ample space for your needs. $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 MICHELS LANE have any available units?
2513 MICHELS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 MICHELS LANE have?
Some of 2513 MICHELS LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 MICHELS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2513 MICHELS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 MICHELS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 MICHELS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2513 MICHELS LANE offer parking?
No, 2513 MICHELS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2513 MICHELS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 MICHELS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 MICHELS LANE have a pool?
No, 2513 MICHELS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2513 MICHELS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2513 MICHELS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 MICHELS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 MICHELS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

