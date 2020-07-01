2513 MICHELS LANE

Amenities
Nicely updated rancher ready for you to move right in! The property backs directly to the fields of Villa Cresta with a fenced-in yard and sitting area. Hardwood floors throughout, updated bath & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural light and much more! Unfinished basement provides lots of storage space or could be used as a family room. New full bath was recently installed in the basement. Storage shed on property & private driveway provide ample space for your needs. $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on a case by case basis.