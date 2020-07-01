2513 MICHELS LANE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated rancher ready for you to move right in! The property backs directly to the fields of Villa Cresta with a fenced-in yard and sitting area. Hardwood floors throughout, updated bath & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural light and much more! Unfinished basement provides lots of storage space or could be used as a family room. New full bath was recently installed in the basement. Storage shed on property & private driveway provide ample space for your needs. $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on a case by case basis.