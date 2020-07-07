2505 Perring Woods Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two spacious ensuites; 4BD/3BA - Property Id: 269170



Lovely house in quiet, family oriented Parkville



Font porch with swing

2 large ensuites and two large bedrooms

Freshly painted; custom colors

Spacious family room with fireplace

Covered rear patio

Garage

Storage shed

Finished basement

Four levels



Serious inquires only please; please call to discuss this property.



No pets



Security deposit same as rent. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn maintenance. Stable employment/income, rental history and credit. References.

No Pets Allowed



