Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

2505 Perring Woods Rd

2505 Perring Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Perring Woods Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two spacious ensuites; 4BD/3BA - Property Id: 269170

Lovely house in quiet, family oriented Parkville

Font porch with swing
2 large ensuites and two large bedrooms
Freshly painted; custom colors
Spacious family room with fireplace
Covered rear patio
Garage
Storage shed
Finished basement
Four levels

Serious inquires only please; please call to discuss this property.

No pets

Security deposit same as rent. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn maintenance. Stable employment/income, rental history and credit. References.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269170
Property Id 269170

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Perring Woods Rd have any available units?
2505 Perring Woods Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Perring Woods Rd have?
Some of 2505 Perring Woods Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Perring Woods Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Perring Woods Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Perring Woods Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Perring Woods Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 2505 Perring Woods Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Perring Woods Rd offers parking.
Does 2505 Perring Woods Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Perring Woods Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Perring Woods Rd have a pool?
No, 2505 Perring Woods Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Perring Woods Rd have accessible units?
No, 2505 Perring Woods Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Perring Woods Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Perring Woods Rd has units with dishwashers.

