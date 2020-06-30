All apartments in Parkville
2404 WINDSOR ROAD

2404 Windsor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Windsor Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Gorgeous Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Detached Home on Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Beautifully Renovated Home features Gourmet Kitchen with White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite and a Kitchen Island opening to Dining Room, Spacious Living Room, and 3 Bedrooms Plus 1 Bath on the Main Level which Opens to the Rear Patio. Main Level also features Newly Refinished Gray Wood Floors & Recessed Lights. The Lower Level features Rec Room/Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Wide-Plank Gray Floors, a Spacious Bedroom & Newly Renovated Bath. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Vouchers Accepted. $35 per Adult Application Fee. Minimum 2+ Year Lease Preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 WINDSOR ROAD have any available units?
2404 WINDSOR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 WINDSOR ROAD have?
Some of 2404 WINDSOR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 WINDSOR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2404 WINDSOR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 WINDSOR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2404 WINDSOR ROAD is not pet friendly.
Does 2404 WINDSOR ROAD offer parking?
No, 2404 WINDSOR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2404 WINDSOR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 WINDSOR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 WINDSOR ROAD have a pool?
No, 2404 WINDSOR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2404 WINDSOR ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 2404 WINDSOR ROAD has accessible units.
Does 2404 WINDSOR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 WINDSOR ROAD has units with dishwashers.

