2404 WINDSOR ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Gorgeous Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Detached Home on Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Beautifully Renovated Home features Gourmet Kitchen with White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite and a Kitchen Island opening to Dining Room, Spacious Living Room, and 3 Bedrooms Plus 1 Bath on the Main Level which Opens to the Rear Patio. Main Level also features Newly Refinished Gray Wood Floors & Recessed Lights. The Lower Level features Rec Room/Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Wide-Plank Gray Floors, a Spacious Bedroom & Newly Renovated Bath. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Vouchers Accepted. $35 per Adult Application Fee. Minimum 2+ Year Lease Preferred.