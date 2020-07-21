1744 Redwood Ave

Amenities

Available 09/12/19 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Parkville, just off Joppa Rd in Hillendale Farms. Features include hardwood floors throughout the main level with spacious rooms and updated cabinets in the kitchen. A finished lower level boasts a spacious family room as well as a full bath and laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms with shared full bath. A huge fenced yard offers a covered patio that's perfect for entertaining!



Pets under 50lbs considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter's insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



