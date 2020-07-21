All apartments in Parkville
1744 Redwood Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

1744 Redwood Ave

1744 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1744 Redwood Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/12/19 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Parkville, just off Joppa Rd in Hillendale Farms. Features include hardwood floors throughout the main level with spacious rooms and updated cabinets in the kitchen. A finished lower level boasts a spacious family room as well as a full bath and laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms with shared full bath. A huge fenced yard offers a covered patio that's perfect for entertaining!

Pets under 50lbs considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter's insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5027713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Redwood Ave have any available units?
1744 Redwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 Redwood Ave have?
Some of 1744 Redwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Redwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Redwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Redwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1744 Redwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1744 Redwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1744 Redwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1744 Redwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 Redwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Redwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1744 Redwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Redwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1744 Redwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Redwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 Redwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
