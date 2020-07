Amenities

This nicely updated, cozy home, with open flow features 3 bedrooms, a *bonus* sitting area off of the master bedroom, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate living and dining areas, family room with fireplace, and off-street parking! This cozy yet spacious home is a MUST SEE! Contact listing agent for the link to apply online.