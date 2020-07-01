All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 1343 Taylor Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
1343 Taylor Ave 1
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1343 Taylor Ave 1

1343 Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1343 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Apartment in Parkville - Property Id: 239606

FREE WATER AND SEWER! FREE GAS HEAT! FREE LAWN MAINTENANCE! FREE AMENITIES! Move In Ready First Floor Apartment. 2 Bedroom, 1 full Bath apartment available now in the Towson/Parkville area! Freshly painted apartment. Spacious, carpeted living room. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Shared basement area includes a personal storage area and washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use. Property also includes a shared fenced rear yard. Owner pays for Lawn maintenance, Water and Sewer Utilities, and Gas heat. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas cooking. Security deposit required. Application fee applies.
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309! Email inquiries to concordpropertymanager@gmail.com. Fax inquiries to 410-668-3373.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239606
Property Id 239606

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Taylor Ave 1 have any available units?
1343 Taylor Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 Taylor Ave 1 have?
Some of 1343 Taylor Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Taylor Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Taylor Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Taylor Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Taylor Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1343 Taylor Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1343 Taylor Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1343 Taylor Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 Taylor Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Taylor Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1343 Taylor Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Taylor Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1343 Taylor Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Taylor Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 Taylor Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College