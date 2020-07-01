1343 Taylor Ave 1

Amenities

FREE WATER AND SEWER! FREE GAS HEAT! FREE LAWN MAINTENANCE! FREE AMENITIES! Move In Ready First Floor Apartment. 2 Bedroom, 1 full Bath apartment available now in the Towson/Parkville area! Freshly painted apartment. Spacious, carpeted living room. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Shared basement area includes a personal storage area and washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use. Property also includes a shared fenced rear yard. Owner pays for Lawn maintenance, Water and Sewer Utilities, and Gas heat. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas cooking. Security deposit required. Application fee applies.

Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309! Email inquiries to concordpropertymanager@gmail.com. Fax inquiries to 410-668-3373.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5623989)