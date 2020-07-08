Rent Calculator
1300 MANTLE STREET
1300 MANTLE STREET
1300 Mantle Street
Location
1300 Mantle Street, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FRESHLY PAINTED, NICE, NEAT AND CLEAN END OF GROUP TOWNHOUSE IN PARKVILLE. 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH, UPGRADED KITCHEN, FENCED IN BACKYARD. VACANT..IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Vouchers Welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 MANTLE STREET have any available units?
1300 MANTLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
Is 1300 MANTLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1300 MANTLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 MANTLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1300 MANTLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkville
.
Does 1300 MANTLE STREET offer parking?
No, 1300 MANTLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1300 MANTLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 MANTLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 MANTLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1300 MANTLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1300 MANTLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1300 MANTLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 MANTLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 MANTLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 MANTLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 MANTLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
