1239 Halstead Road - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Text "RENTNOW" to 443-315-2274 for additional information.



The paint isn't even dry! Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick rowhome in a quiet neighborhood in Parkville. A rec center and the Halstead Academy elementary school are on the same street! Close to I-695 and Towson University. House details are as follows:



- Two story rowhome with finished basement

- Second floor: Three bedrooms and one full bath

- First floor: Updated kitchen, dining room and living room with a brand new deck off of the kitchen.

- Basement: Finished BONUS room with laundry hook ups

- Central air conditioning and heat

- Fenced back yard

- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.



Are you ready to be the FIRST tenant? Follow these easy steps:

1. Text "RENTNOW" to 443-315-2274.

2. Fill out a short questionnaire in the link sent to you.

3. One of our representatives will contact you to schedule a showing.



(Please do not respond through email on posted sites)