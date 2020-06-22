All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 1239 Halstead Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
1239 Halstead Road - 1
Last updated October 15 2019 at 7:44 AM

1239 Halstead Road - 1

1239 Halstead Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1239 Halstead Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Text "RENTNOW" to 443-315-2274 for additional information.

The paint isn't even dry! Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick rowhome in a quiet neighborhood in Parkville. A rec center and the Halstead Academy elementary school are on the same street! Close to I-695 and Towson University. House details are as follows:

- Two story rowhome with finished basement
- Second floor: Three bedrooms and one full bath
- First floor: Updated kitchen, dining room and living room with a brand new deck off of the kitchen.
- Basement: Finished BONUS room with laundry hook ups
- Central air conditioning and heat
- Fenced back yard
- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.

Are you ready to be the FIRST tenant? Follow these easy steps:
1. Text "RENTNOW" to 443-315-2274.
2. Fill out a short questionnaire in the link sent to you.
3. One of our representatives will contact you to schedule a showing.

(Please do not respond through email on posted sites)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Halstead Road - 1 have any available units?
1239 Halstead Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 Halstead Road - 1 have?
Some of 1239 Halstead Road - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Halstead Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Halstead Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Halstead Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Halstead Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1239 Halstead Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 1239 Halstead Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Halstead Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Halstead Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Halstead Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 1239 Halstead Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Halstead Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1239 Halstead Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Halstead Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 Halstead Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College