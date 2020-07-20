All apartments in Parkville
1231 Dalton Rd

1231 Dalton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Dalton Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Parkville boasts wood flooring throughout! The finished basement provides additional living space as well as a washer/dryer and walk-out for easy access to the rear parking pad. Located just off Hillsway near Taylor Avenue as well as shopping and public transportation. Price is for a 2-year lease term.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4939137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Dalton Rd have any available units?
1231 Dalton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Dalton Rd have?
Some of 1231 Dalton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Dalton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Dalton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Dalton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Dalton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Dalton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Dalton Rd offers parking.
Does 1231 Dalton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Dalton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Dalton Rd have a pool?
No, 1231 Dalton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Dalton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1231 Dalton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Dalton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Dalton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
