1231 Dalton Rd

Spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Parkville boasts wood flooring throughout! The finished basement provides additional living space as well as a washer/dryer and walk-out for easy access to the rear parking pad. Located just off Hillsway near Taylor Avenue as well as shopping and public transportation. Price is for a 2-year lease term.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4939137)