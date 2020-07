Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar courtyard internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

The Point at Owings Mills is a vibrant apartment community ideally located in a quiet park-like setting close to public transportation and I-795, yet within walking distance to shopping and dining across the street from the property. A wide range of beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and townhouses make it easy to find a home to fit your needs. Residents enjoy the sparkling swimming pool next to the lavish clubhouse with a well-equipped fitness center and business center. The extraordinary level of comfort, convenience, and customer service provided by a dedicated management team will make your choice of The Point at Owings Mills the right one for your new home. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.