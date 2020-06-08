4606 Powell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Please click here to apply Beautiful home in established neighborhood. This home is ready to go! Hardwood flooring in the living and dining room. Bedrooms and family room are fully carpeted. Upgraded kitchen with new stove and backsplash. Youll love the florida room located right off of the kitchen. It provides access to huge deck with build in benchs. Large fenced in yard. Fresh paint throughout. Formal dining room with chair molding and custom paint. The master suite with full bath is located on the top floor for extra privacy. Powder room located off of family room. Large laundry and large storage room with access to back yard. Driveway parking. Conveniently located and close to shopping, restaurants,Route 40 - Pulaski Hwy and I-95