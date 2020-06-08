All apartments in Overlea
Overlea, MD
4606 Powell Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 AM

4606 Powell Avenue

4606 Powell Avenue · No Longer Available
Overlea
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Location

4606 Powell Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in established neighborhood. This home is ready to go! Hardwood flooring in the living and dining room. Bedrooms and family room are fully carpeted. Upgraded kitchen with new stove and backsplash. Youll love the florida room located right off of the kitchen. It provides access to huge deck with build in benchs. Large fenced in yard. Fresh paint throughout. Formal dining room with chair molding and custom paint. The master suite with full bath is located on the top floor for extra privacy. Powder room located off of family room. Large laundry and large storage room with access to back yard. Driveway parking. Conveniently located and close to shopping, restaurants,Route 40 - Pulaski Hwy and I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Powell Avenue have any available units?
4606 Powell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 4606 Powell Avenue have?
Some of 4606 Powell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Powell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Powell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Powell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4606 Powell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 4606 Powell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Powell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4606 Powell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Powell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Powell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4606 Powell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Powell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4606 Powell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Powell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 Powell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 Powell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4606 Powell Avenue has units with air conditioning.

