427 OLD HOME RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Great rental available for immediate occupancy! This charming home has 2 bedrooms on the first floor as well as an updated full bath. Upstairs there's an optional additional bedroom or office /playroom space (please note the upstairs space has six foot ceilings). Features include wood floors throughout, kitchen with granite counters that adjoins a rear screen-in porch, and a sizable fenced backyard. Pets allowed on case-case-basis with a $500 non-refundable pet fee for dogs and $250 for cats, due at time of lease signing.