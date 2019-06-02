All apartments in Overlea
4235-A OVERTON AVE

4235 Overton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Overton Ave, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Move-in-Ready single family home with 2 car side entry garage with spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths in lovely community. Upper level with huge master suite with remarkable space, ceiling fan, walk-in-closet & spa like bath with dual sink, separate shower & tub. Three additional bedrooms can be found on the upper level with hall bath. Impressive sunlit 2 story foyer adjoins the living room and formal dining room with lots of windows. Warm & inviting family room opens to the eat-in-kitchen with black/stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter top and plenty of cabinet space. Connects to a large deck with stairs to a private yard with tree lined views. Fully finished lower level rec room and half bathroom walks out to the yard space as well to complete the tour of this home. APPLY DIRECTLY ONLINE on the long and foster website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235-A OVERTON AVE have any available units?
4235-A OVERTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 4235-A OVERTON AVE have?
Some of 4235-A OVERTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235-A OVERTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4235-A OVERTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235-A OVERTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4235-A OVERTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 4235-A OVERTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4235-A OVERTON AVE offers parking.
Does 4235-A OVERTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235-A OVERTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235-A OVERTON AVE have a pool?
No, 4235-A OVERTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4235-A OVERTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 4235-A OVERTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4235-A OVERTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235-A OVERTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4235-A OVERTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4235-A OVERTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
