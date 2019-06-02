4235-A OVERTON AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Move-in-Ready single family home with 2 car side entry garage with spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths in lovely community. Upper level with huge master suite with remarkable space, ceiling fan, walk-in-closet & spa like bath with dual sink, separate shower & tub. Three additional bedrooms can be found on the upper level with hall bath. Impressive sunlit 2 story foyer adjoins the living room and formal dining room with lots of windows. Warm & inviting family room opens to the eat-in-kitchen with black/stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter top and plenty of cabinet space. Connects to a large deck with stairs to a private yard with tree lined views. Fully finished lower level rec room and half bathroom walks out to the yard space as well to complete the tour of this home. APPLY DIRECTLY ONLINE on the long and foster website.