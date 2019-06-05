All apartments in Overlea
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

3 Pine Chip Ct

3 Pine Chip Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Pine Chip Court, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in Nottingham with a finished basement! Walk inside from your beautiful front yard to your open floorplan living room with laminate wood floors and plenty of natural light. Explore your fully functional kitchen with ample cabinet space and a walk out onto your huge back deck with a walkout onto your backyard. Go upstairs to find two spacious bedrooms with a cute bathroom with a soaking tub and shower combo. Enjoy your fully finished basement with room for storage, a full sized washer and dryer, and a half bath for added convenience!

Sorry, no pets!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4873117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Pine Chip Ct have any available units?
3 Pine Chip Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 3 Pine Chip Ct have?
Some of 3 Pine Chip Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Pine Chip Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Pine Chip Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Pine Chip Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3 Pine Chip Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 3 Pine Chip Ct offer parking?
No, 3 Pine Chip Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3 Pine Chip Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Pine Chip Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Pine Chip Ct have a pool?
No, 3 Pine Chip Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 Pine Chip Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Pine Chip Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Pine Chip Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Pine Chip Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Pine Chip Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Pine Chip Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
