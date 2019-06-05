3 Pine Chip Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in Nottingham with a finished basement! Walk inside from your beautiful front yard to your open floorplan living room with laminate wood floors and plenty of natural light. Explore your fully functional kitchen with ample cabinet space and a walk out onto your huge back deck with a walkout onto your backyard. Go upstairs to find two spacious bedrooms with a cute bathroom with a soaking tub and shower combo. Enjoy your fully finished basement with room for storage, a full sized washer and dryer, and a half bath for added convenience!



Sorry, no pets!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4873117)