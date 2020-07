Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house. Nice size living room with new carpet. Separate dining room with built in corner cabinet. Good size kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a family room with lots of light. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with all new carpeting and full bath. Basement is partially finished with carpeting and a half bath. There are 4 built in AC units. Decent size back yard. Off street parking available.