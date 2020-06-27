All apartments in Olney
4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE

4400 Winding Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Winding Oak Drive, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Well appointed home nestled in the sought-after Olney, MD community offering wonderful public and private schools, fun and fine dining experiences, the impressive Olney Boy's and Girl's club facility, the Olney Theater (community theater), ample parks, shopping, and more. Conveniently located close to the Inter-County Connector (ICC Route 200), making for an easy commute.Featuring a formal foyer, first floor office/den, great room with fireplace, sun-drenched breakfast room, huge kitchen, formal dining room, three generous bedrooms and a 4th master bedroom suite with a luxury full bath and walk-in closet. Full unfinished basement allowing for ample storage. Two car garage and large driveway too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE have any available units?
4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
