4400 WINDING OAK DRIVE

Well appointed home nestled in the sought-after Olney, MD community offering wonderful public and private schools, fun and fine dining experiences, the impressive Olney Boy's and Girl's club facility, the Olney Theater (community theater), ample parks, shopping, and more. Conveniently located close to the Inter-County Connector (ICC Route 200), making for an easy commute.Featuring a formal foyer, first floor office/den, great room with fireplace, sun-drenched breakfast room, huge kitchen, formal dining room, three generous bedrooms and a 4th master bedroom suite with a luxury full bath and walk-in closet. Full unfinished basement allowing for ample storage. Two car garage and large driveway too.