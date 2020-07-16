3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE

Amenities
Stunning luxurious condo with designer finishes. Open concept floor plan features gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & built in microwave. Formal dining room & living room with private balcony. Wide plank hardwood floors. Owner's suite with walk in closet & beautiful full bath with granite vanity 2nd bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. This unit includes a one car garage with inside access from lobby area & driveway parking. Elevator in building. Great location close to ICC & red line metro. Available immediately.