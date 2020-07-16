3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage lobby

Stunning luxurious condo with designer finishes. Open concept floor plan features gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & built in microwave. Formal dining room & living room with private balcony. Wide plank hardwood floors. Owner's suite with walk in closet & beautiful full bath with granite vanity 2nd bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. This unit includes a one car garage with inside access from lobby area & driveway parking. Elevator in building. Great location close to ICC & red line metro. Available immediately.