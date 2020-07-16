All apartments in Olney
3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE

3911 Doc Berlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Doc Berlin Drive, Olney, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Stunning luxurious condo with designer finishes. Open concept floor plan features gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & built in microwave. Formal dining room & living room with private balcony. Wide plank hardwood floors. Owner's suite with walk in closet & beautiful full bath with granite vanity 2nd bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. This unit includes a one car garage with inside access from lobby area & driveway parking. Elevator in building. Great location close to ICC & red line metro. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE have any available units?
3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 DOC BERLIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
