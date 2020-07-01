3516 DOC BERLIN DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful single family home in Norbeck Crossing. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home features an amazing open floor plan with large dining and living room, large and open kitchen, beautiful 42- inch cabinets, granite and newer stainless steel appliances, Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and large bathroom, The deck/rear of home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There is Fresh paint throughout, pristine wood floors, and tons of natural light! The home is located close to major roads and the ICC-200, making it a perfect commuter location.