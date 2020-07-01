All apartments in Olney
3516 DOC BERLIN DR
3516 DOC BERLIN DR

3516 Doc Berlin Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3516 Doc Berlin Drive, Olney, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful single family home in Norbeck Crossing. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home features an amazing open floor plan with large dining and living room, large and open kitchen, beautiful 42- inch cabinets, granite and newer stainless steel appliances, Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and large bathroom, The deck/rear of home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There is Fresh paint throughout, pristine wood floors, and tons of natural light! The home is located close to major roads and the ICC-200, making it a perfect commuter location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR have any available units?
3516 DOC BERLIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR have?
Some of 3516 DOC BERLIN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 DOC BERLIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
3516 DOC BERLIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 DOC BERLIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 3516 DOC BERLIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR offer parking?
Yes, 3516 DOC BERLIN DR offers parking.
Does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 DOC BERLIN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR have a pool?
No, 3516 DOC BERLIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR have accessible units?
No, 3516 DOC BERLIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 DOC BERLIN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 DOC BERLIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 DOC BERLIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

