18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Incredible 2 levels, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo nestled in the heart of Olney. Close to shops, restaurant s and rout 200, this home has a perfect location!You'll walk into gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings with a fireplace and lots of natural light.The kitchen has plenty of space for the chef inside of you, a lovely balcony to enjoy meals and coffee al fresco!The bedrooms are massive and have beautiful tiled floors and showers. This home will impress even the most discerning renter.