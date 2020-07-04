All apartments in Olney
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY

18062 Rolling Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

18062 Rolling Meadow Way, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Incredible 2 levels, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo nestled in the heart of Olney. Close to shops, restaurant s and rout 200, this home has a perfect location!You'll walk into gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings with a fireplace and lots of natural light.The kitchen has plenty of space for the chef inside of you, a lovely balcony to enjoy meals and coffee al fresco!The bedrooms are massive and have beautiful tiled floors and showers. This home will impress even the most discerning renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY have any available units?
18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
Is 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY offer parking?
No, 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY have a pool?
No, 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 18062 ROLLING MEADOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

