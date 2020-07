Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A COMMUTER & ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT THIS JAW-DROPPING HOME HAS IT ALL! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WITH TOP OF THE LINE FINISHES INCLUDING A FABULOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN, SUMPTUOUS OWNERS SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM & BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE VAST GROUNDS. SIP YOUR FAVORITE BREW FROM THE STUNNING WRAPAROUND PORCH WHICH BOASTS A SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO A 1ST FLOOR HOME OFFICE OR IN-LAW SUITE. NOT TO BE MISSED!