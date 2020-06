Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Really nice town home in the Piney Orchard community. - available now. 3 levels with an attached garage. Open floor plan with large deck and fenced backyard. Property Management listing. $55 per adult applicant processing fee- apply online at Long & Foster. Qualifying critera include minimum 600 credit score (all occupants over the age of 18 need to apply) and minimum annual household income of $77,000.