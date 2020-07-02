All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 552 EDWARDS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
552 EDWARDS DR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

552 EDWARDS DR

552 Edwards Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

552 Edwards Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for move-in. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Upper level has carpet throughout. Lower level family room has ceramic tile. Interior freshly repainted. The back yard features a beautiful new deck and concrete patio. Newly built shed will be completed before tenancy. No smoking, No pets. Security deposit is $1800, application fee is $55. The minimum income required to rent the property is $63,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum credit score of 600 is required. Rent option to buy available. Convenient to shopping, BWI, NSA, Fort Meade. Easy commute to Rt 50 to DC or Annapolis. Minutes to commuter train to DC. Apply online: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/552-Edwards-Drive-Odenton-MD-21113-294456385

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 EDWARDS DR have any available units?
552 EDWARDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 552 EDWARDS DR have?
Some of 552 EDWARDS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 EDWARDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
552 EDWARDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 EDWARDS DR pet-friendly?
No, 552 EDWARDS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 552 EDWARDS DR offer parking?
Yes, 552 EDWARDS DR offers parking.
Does 552 EDWARDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 EDWARDS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 EDWARDS DR have a pool?
No, 552 EDWARDS DR does not have a pool.
Does 552 EDWARDS DR have accessible units?
No, 552 EDWARDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 552 EDWARDS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 EDWARDS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 552 EDWARDS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 EDWARDS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College