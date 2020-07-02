552 EDWARDS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ready for move-in. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Upper level has carpet throughout. Lower level family room has ceramic tile. Interior freshly repainted. The back yard features a beautiful new deck and concrete patio. Newly built shed will be completed before tenancy. No smoking, No pets. Security deposit is $1800, application fee is $55. The minimum income required to rent the property is $63,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum credit score of 600 is required. Rent option to buy available. Convenient to shopping, BWI, NSA, Fort Meade. Easy commute to Rt 50 to DC or Annapolis. Minutes to commuter train to DC. Apply online: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/552-Edwards-Drive-Odenton-MD-21113-294456385