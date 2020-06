Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area parking

Penthouse condo on top floor with two master bedrooms with separate baths. Security entrance building. Almost 1200 square feet of living space. Balcony off living room overlooking common area between buildings.Nice views from living and dining room. Neutral decor. Super design. Car wash in your own parking lot. Shopping a short walk. Easy commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BSI Airport, and Marc train