Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Former model home is now available for rent! This 2 level condo boasts designer features, ample storage & a spacious open-concept layout + 1-car garage. Hardwood floors, soaring ceilings & crown molding guide you from the living room, through the dining room & into the kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, granite, dual ovens & more! Master bedroom offers dual Walk-in closets, spa-like master bath, 2nd floor laundry, balcony & 2 large additional bedrooms.