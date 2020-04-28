295 Bayonet Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 18, 2020. Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial in Seven Oaks Community of Odenton. Large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Luxurious master bathroom with soaking tub. Main floor has plenty of living space with large eat in kitchen, dining room, family room, and sitting room. Beautiful hardwood and porcelain tile flooring throughout. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage, plus 2 car garage. Enjoy the outdoors with a fenced backyard, tiered deck, and a patio! Great community features include pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Pets allowed, no smoking.