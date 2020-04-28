All apartments in Odenton
295 Bayonet Pl

295 Bayonet Place · No Longer Available
Location

295 Bayonet Place, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 18, 2020. Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial in Seven Oaks Community of Odenton. Large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Luxurious master bathroom with soaking tub. Main floor has plenty of living space with large eat in kitchen, dining room, family room, and sitting room. Beautiful hardwood and porcelain tile flooring throughout. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage, plus 2 car garage. Enjoy the outdoors with a fenced backyard, tiered deck, and a patio! Great community features include pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Pets allowed, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Bayonet Pl have any available units?
295 Bayonet Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 295 Bayonet Pl have?
Some of 295 Bayonet Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Bayonet Pl currently offering any rent specials?
295 Bayonet Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Bayonet Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 Bayonet Pl is pet friendly.
Does 295 Bayonet Pl offer parking?
Yes, 295 Bayonet Pl offers parking.
Does 295 Bayonet Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 Bayonet Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Bayonet Pl have a pool?
Yes, 295 Bayonet Pl has a pool.
Does 295 Bayonet Pl have accessible units?
No, 295 Bayonet Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Bayonet Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Bayonet Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Bayonet Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 295 Bayonet Pl has units with air conditioning.
