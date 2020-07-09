2269 LEA COURT

Amenities

Welcome to this freshly painted semi-detached home in sought after Four Seasons Estates with a 2 car parking pad! The living room is spacious and has a pass through to the kitchen that has a great dining space and TONS of extra built in cabinetry and counter space for all your storage and prep needs. There is a door off the dining area to the deck that will be perfect for a summer BBQ. The master bedroom is a wonderful size and offers a private en suite bathroom. The lower level has a fireplace for the chilly winter evenings and a sizable storage area for all your extras. Enjoy the fully fenced yard and large shed for added storage. You also get the great benefit of the solar panels currently installed, save on your BGE bill! Fireplace is not active, just decorative.