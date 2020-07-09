All apartments in Odenton
2269 LEA COURT
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

2269 LEA COURT

2269 Lea Court · No Longer Available
Location

2269 Lea Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to this freshly painted semi-detached home in sought after Four Seasons Estates with a 2 car parking pad! The living room is spacious and has a pass through to the kitchen that has a great dining space and TONS of extra built in cabinetry and counter space for all your storage and prep needs. There is a door off the dining area to the deck that will be perfect for a summer BBQ. The master bedroom is a wonderful size and offers a private en suite bathroom. The lower level has a fireplace for the chilly winter evenings and a sizable storage area for all your extras. Enjoy the fully fenced yard and large shed for added storage. You also get the great benefit of the solar panels currently installed, save on your BGE bill! Fireplace is not active, just decorative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 LEA COURT have any available units?
2269 LEA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2269 LEA COURT have?
Some of 2269 LEA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 LEA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2269 LEA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 LEA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2269 LEA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2269 LEA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2269 LEA COURT offers parking.
Does 2269 LEA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2269 LEA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 LEA COURT have a pool?
No, 2269 LEA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2269 LEA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2269 LEA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 LEA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 LEA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2269 LEA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2269 LEA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
