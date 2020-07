Amenities

Completely renovated in 2018. End of road w/ fenced lot. New kitchen w/ stainless steel appl, new cabinets, new quartz counters. New HVAC units indoor and out. New windows. New flooring and paint throughout. Pristine condition. Shed included as is. Looking for tenants who know how to take care of a nice place. No smoking, no pets, no exceptions. 650+ credit req'd. Only Select Showing Days/Times throughout the week, so schedule in advance.