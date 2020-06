Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

MUST SEE!! UPDATED BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! GOURMET EAT IN KITCHEN, WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND, SS APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECESSED LIGHTING. DECK OFF THE KITCHEN THAT GOES DOWN TO FENCED IN YARD. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. ACROSS FROM FT. MEADE, NSA, STORES SHOPPING. MARC TRAIN. PHOTOS ARE FROM BEFORE TENANT MOVED IN