1046 PIPISTRELLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

MUST SEE! 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL- 2 HALF BATH 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ 1,880 TOT SQ FT. THIS UPDATED HOME OFFERS 2 CAR GARAGE! DECK OFF THE KITCHEN. EXTREMELY LARGE OPEN KITCHEN HAS TABLE SPACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR AND LAUNDRY CLOSET. YOU CAN DO LAUNDRY WHILE COOKING! DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM HAVING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS WITH LARGE WINDOWS THAT BRING IN THE NATURAL SUNLIGHT. UPPER LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM HAS TRAY CEILING, LIGHTED CEILING FAN AND WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH HAS DUAL VANITY, LARGE SOAKING TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND SEPARATE TOILET ROOM! PINEY ORCHARD COMMUNITY HAS POOL,FITNESS CENTER , TENNIS COURTS , BASKETBALL COURTS AND MUCH MORE! CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS.