Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHROOM TOWN HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER STONEBRIDGE! GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHT, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, LARGE DECK, BACKING TO TREES, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, SCHOOLS, AND SO MUCH MORE! FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH WASHER/DRYER, FIREPLACE, FULL BATHROOM, AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. LANDLORD WILL MAINTAIN LANDSCAPING! APPLY!