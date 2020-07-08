All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE

15717 Ambiance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15717 Ambiance Drive, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
AMAZING LOCATION! 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in one of the BEST school districts! Top level is carpeted and has 3 bedrooms and one full Bathroom in the hallway. Main level has a Bright Living Room, Open Kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks the dining room and a half bath. This home is Clean and Bright, and Ready to move in. Full size washer & dryer in utility room. Also has a nice covered deck in the back yard. Very close to Kentlands, Rio, Many Shops, Grocery Stores & 270 and 370!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE have any available units?
15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
Is 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

