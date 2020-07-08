15717 AMBIANCE DRIVE

Amenities

AMAZING LOCATION! 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in one of the BEST school districts! Top level is carpeted and has 3 bedrooms and one full Bathroom in the hallway. Main level has a Bright Living Room, Open Kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks the dining room and a half bath. This home is Clean and Bright, and Ready to move in. Full size washer & dryer in utility room. Also has a nice covered deck in the back yard. Very close to Kentlands, Rio, Many Shops, Grocery Stores & 270 and 370!