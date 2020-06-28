14916 PINEY GROVE COURT

Amenities

Rental $2400 and for Sale $540,000! 4 bedroom Single family home in Dufief/Wootton School district on a cul de sac, that has been renovated! New flooring! Walk into the lower level with a large bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room/storage room, large family room with a fireplace. It's nice to have a first floor bedroom and full bathroom. Then once you go upstairs, you will see a Great Room with high, vaulted ceilings great for entertaining, opens to a Dining Room, with large windows looking out at the deck and the peaceful wooded yard. There's a second family room/living room area on the upper floor. There is a newish (1 year old) eat-in kitchen with a large window overlooking the deck and the private yard. Continue down the hall to the 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms share one full hall bathroom and then the master bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and large closets. The house has been freshly painted, renovations throughout. There is also an attached garage and a driveway, on a cul-de-sac. Quick walk to Dufief Elementary School and its playground and the county playing field. Down the street from restaurants/grocery stores, near Traville, Kentlands etc. Rental: no smoking, Strong Credit Needed.