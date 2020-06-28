All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

14916 PINEY GROVE COURT

14916 Piney Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

14916 Piney Grove Court, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Rental $2400 and for Sale $540,000! 4 bedroom Single family home in Dufief/Wootton School district on a cul de sac, that has been renovated! New flooring! Walk into the lower level with a large bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room/storage room, large family room with a fireplace. It's nice to have a first floor bedroom and full bathroom. Then once you go upstairs, you will see a Great Room with high, vaulted ceilings great for entertaining, opens to a Dining Room, with large windows looking out at the deck and the peaceful wooded yard. There's a second family room/living room area on the upper floor. There is a newish (1 year old) eat-in kitchen with a large window overlooking the deck and the private yard. Continue down the hall to the 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms share one full hall bathroom and then the master bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and large closets. The house has been freshly painted, renovations throughout. There is also an attached garage and a driveway, on a cul-de-sac. Quick walk to Dufief Elementary School and its playground and the county playing field. Down the street from restaurants/grocery stores, near Traville, Kentlands etc. Rental: no smoking, Strong Credit Needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT have any available units?
14916 PINEY GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT have?
Some of 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14916 PINEY GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14916 PINEY GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
