14608 DEVEREAUX TERRACE

Amenities
Freshly Painted! Bright and open end unit with Private side entrance, and private fenced rear yard. Main Entry has hardwood floors and a half bath, large living room, formal dining room and table space kitchen. There are 2 master bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bath. A third bedroom is located in the lower level and features its own private bath. Large bedroom has ceiling fan and bath has a soaking tub and separate shower. Basement family room has a wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that walks out to the fenced rear yard. Pets are case by case and there are size and number restrictions