North Potomac, MD
14608 DEVEREAUX TERRACE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:16 AM

14608 DEVEREAUX TERRACE

14608 Devereaux Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14608 Devereaux Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Painted! Bright and open end unit with Private side entrance, and private fenced rear yard. Main Entry has hardwood floors and a half bath, large living room, formal dining room and table space kitchen. There are 2 master bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bath. A third bedroom is located in the lower level and features its own private bath. Large bedroom has ceiling fan and bath has a soaking tub and separate shower. Basement family room has a wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that walks out to the fenced rear yard. Pets are case by case and there are size and number restrictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

