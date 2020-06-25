14608 DEVEREAUX TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly Painted! Bright and open end unit with Private side entrance, and private fenced rear yard. Main Entry has hardwood floors and a half bath, large living room, formal dining room and table space kitchen. There are 2 master bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bath. A third bedroom is located in the lower level and features its own private bath. Large bedroom has ceiling fan and bath has a soaking tub and separate shower. Basement family room has a wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that walks out to the fenced rear yard. Pets are case by case and there are size and number restrictions