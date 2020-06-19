All apartments in North Potomac
14530 Dufief Mill Rd
14530 Dufief Mill Rd

14530 Dufief Mill Road · (435) 327-2229
Location

14530 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
True Owner Finance “Opportunity”
No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required
You will be on the “TITLE” of the Home

TERM:
Up to 10 Years
30 Year Amortization

PRICE:
$809,900

Min DOWN PAYMENT:
$81,000 - $125,000
Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA well-maintained home, with a bonus detached office/in-law suite, adding two more rooms and one more full bathroom. Ideal home for buyers who work from home! Extra spacious parking lot for 10 cars in addition to the 2-car garage. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels. The roof and sidings were replaced less than a year ago.

NOTE:
A Separate 780sf Detached Office w/ Full Bath
makes this a very unique property.

Remodeled less than 3 years with all new bathrooms and well insulated windows. 2 fireplaces, one in Living Room & another in Library. Kitchen with Marble Tile flooring has pantry, granite counter tops with breakfast area open to the enclosed Sun Room with 3 sky lights with windows, with direct access to large multi-tiered deck overlooking a large open, level backyard. The backyard is fully-fenced with a storage shed and several huge trees, and is perfect for families to relax outside and enjoy nature. Main level Library with built-in shelves and a second family room with a fireplace, plus exit to 2-car Garage. Main Level Laundry Room exits to a side deck. Spacious upper-level MBR has ceiling fan, walk-in closets , hardwood floors and a walk-in jacuzzi tub & skylight with window! All additional BRs have ceiling fans & wood floors as well.

This remodeled home is located in the desirable Wootton HS district (Dufief ES, Frost MS). This home is in a convenient location, walking distance to CVS, 7-11, and Travilah Square (Trader Joe's!), with easy access to I-270. It is also a short distance to 3 Montessori schools, Rio, and Downtown Crown; there are plenty of options for retail shopping, dining, movie theater outings, and fitness centers.

(RLNE5761822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd have any available units?
14530 Dufief Mill Rd has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd have?
Some of 14530 Dufief Mill Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14530 Dufief Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14530 Dufief Mill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14530 Dufief Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14530 Dufief Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14530 Dufief Mill Rd does offer parking.
Does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14530 Dufief Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 14530 Dufief Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 14530 Dufief Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14530 Dufief Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14530 Dufief Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14530 Dufief Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
