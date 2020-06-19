14530 Dufief Mill Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage media room

True Owner Finance “Opportunity”

No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required

You will be on the “TITLE” of the Home



TERM:

Up to 10 Years

30 Year Amortization



PRICE:

$809,900



Min DOWN PAYMENT:

$81,000 - $125,000

Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA well-maintained home, with a bonus detached office/in-law suite, adding two more rooms and one more full bathroom. Ideal home for buyers who work from home! Extra spacious parking lot for 10 cars in addition to the 2-car garage. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels. The roof and sidings were replaced less than a year ago.



NOTE:

A Separate 780sf Detached Office w/ Full Bath

makes this a very unique property.



Remodeled less than 3 years with all new bathrooms and well insulated windows. 2 fireplaces, one in Living Room & another in Library. Kitchen with Marble Tile flooring has pantry, granite counter tops with breakfast area open to the enclosed Sun Room with 3 sky lights with windows, with direct access to large multi-tiered deck overlooking a large open, level backyard. The backyard is fully-fenced with a storage shed and several huge trees, and is perfect for families to relax outside and enjoy nature. Main level Library with built-in shelves and a second family room with a fireplace, plus exit to 2-car Garage. Main Level Laundry Room exits to a side deck. Spacious upper-level MBR has ceiling fan, walk-in closets , hardwood floors and a walk-in jacuzzi tub & skylight with window! All additional BRs have ceiling fans & wood floors as well.



This remodeled home is located in the desirable Wootton HS district (Dufief ES, Frost MS). This home is in a convenient location, walking distance to CVS, 7-11, and Travilah Square (Trader Joe's!), with easy access to I-270. It is also a short distance to 3 Montessori schools, Rio, and Downtown Crown; there are plenty of options for retail shopping, dining, movie theater outings, and fitness centers.



(RLNE5761822)