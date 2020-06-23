All apartments in North Potomac
Find more places like 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Potomac, MD
/
13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE

13741 Lambertina Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13741 Lambertina Place, North Potomac, MD 20850

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Renting a gorgeous single family townhome located in willows of Potomac community located in Rockville, MD. This townhouse sets itself unique and outstanding because of the following:1.It is ending unit which makes it larger than other townhouses in general;2.The townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.3.The townhouse has great orientation and beautiful views which makes master room and family room sunny. 4.Basement has one bedroom and one full bathroom plus a large entertainment room on walk out level.5.It is located in a quiet ending circle court with a playground right in front of the house;6.One minute walking distance from the community office with fitting center, swimming pool, tennis court and basketball court;7.Outstanding school zones: Lakewood ES; Robert Frost MS, and Thomas Wootton HS;8.One minutes~ walking distance to school bus, and five minutes~ driving distance to Schools.9.Plenty of visitor parking spots around playground which makes it super easy and convenient for visitors to park whenever you host a birthday party; 10.Closes to Metro, MARC Train, ICC-200, I-495 and I-270, Rockville Pike and Town Center, but to great schools, supermarkets, post office, etc. as well! ... Call 301.768.9378 for details. Tenant responsible for all utilities.Rent is $3000/ month, minimum one year lease. Deposit is required for $3000. More discount if you can do a two year lease. Call or text Harry Li at 301-768-9378 if you are interested in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE have any available units?
13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE have?
Some of 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE offers parking.
Does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE has a pool.
Does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr
North Potomac, MD 20850

Similar Pages

North Potomac 1 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 Bedrooms
North Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Potomac Apartments with Balcony
North Potomac Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDKingstowne, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University