13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE

Amenities
Renting a gorgeous single family townhome located in willows of Potomac community located in Rockville, MD. This townhouse sets itself unique and outstanding because of the following:1.It is ending unit which makes it larger than other townhouses in general;2.The townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.3.The townhouse has great orientation and beautiful views which makes master room and family room sunny. 4.Basement has one bedroom and one full bathroom plus a large entertainment room on walk out level.5.It is located in a quiet ending circle court with a playground right in front of the house;6.One minute walking distance from the community office with fitting center, swimming pool, tennis court and basketball court;7.Outstanding school zones: Lakewood ES; Robert Frost MS, and Thomas Wootton HS;8.One minutes~ walking distance to school bus, and five minutes~ driving distance to Schools.9.Plenty of visitor parking spots around playground which makes it super easy and convenient for visitors to park whenever you host a birthday party; 10.Closes to Metro, MARC Train, ICC-200, I-495 and I-270, Rockville Pike and Town Center, but to great schools, supermarkets, post office, etc. as well! ... Call 301.768.9378 for details. Tenant responsible for all utilities.Rent is $3000/ month, minimum one year lease. Deposit is required for $3000. More discount if you can do a two year lease. Call or text Harry Li at 301-768-9378 if you are interested in.