13741 LAMBERTINA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Renting a gorgeous single family townhome located in willows of Potomac community located in Rockville, MD. This townhouse sets itself unique and outstanding because of the following:1.It is ending unit which makes it larger than other townhouses in general;2.The townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.3.The townhouse has great orientation and beautiful views which makes master room and family room sunny. 4.Basement has one bedroom and one full bathroom plus a large entertainment room on walk out level.5.It is located in a quiet ending circle court with a playground right in front of the house;6.One minute walking distance from the community office with fitting center, swimming pool, tennis court and basketball court;7.Outstanding school zones: Lakewood ES; Robert Frost MS, and Thomas Wootton HS;8.One minutes~ walking distance to school bus, and five minutes~ driving distance to Schools.9.Plenty of visitor parking spots around playground which makes it super easy and convenient for visitors to park whenever you host a birthday party; 10.Closes to Metro, MARC Train, ICC-200, I-495 and I-270, Rockville Pike and Town Center, but to great schools, supermarkets, post office, etc. as well! ... Call 301.768.9378 for details. Tenant responsible for all utilities.Rent is $3000/ month, minimum one year lease. Deposit is required for $3000. More discount if you can do a two year lease. Call or text Harry Li at 301-768-9378 if you are interested in.