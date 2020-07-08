13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE

Amenities

Fabulous townhouse in Willows of Potomac community. Thomas Wootton High, Robert Frost Middle, and Lakewood Elementary Schools. One of the best lot in the cal-de-sac, back to woods for privacy. Playground in front, and walking distance to swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. Walking trail in the community. Gourmet kitchen, cooking island, double wall ovens. Fully finished walkout basement with a office, bedroom & full bath. Multiple year lease desirable. Due to the corona virus situation, the house will not be able to show until it is vacant on June 1. Best way to communicate is by email or texting message.