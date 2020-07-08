All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE

13721 Lambertina Place · No Longer Available
Location

13721 Lambertina Place, North Potomac, MD 20850

Amenities

pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Fabulous townhouse in Willows of Potomac community. Thomas Wootton High, Robert Frost Middle, and Lakewood Elementary Schools. One of the best lot in the cal-de-sac, back to woods for privacy. Playground in front, and walking distance to swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. Walking trail in the community. Gourmet kitchen, cooking island, double wall ovens. Fully finished walkout basement with a office, bedroom & full bath. Multiple year lease desirable. Due to the corona virus situation, the house will not be able to show until it is vacant on June 1. Best way to communicate is by email or texting message.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE have any available units?
13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE have?
Some of 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE's amenities include pool, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE offer parking?
No, 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE has a pool.
Does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13721 LAMBERTINA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

