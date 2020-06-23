11914 ROAN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated end townhouse located in Potomac Meadows. Sunlit first level includes updated kitchen and a large Dining/Living Room Combo great for entertaining. Two bedrooms and full bath complete the second floor with a full third level large Master Suite with a large closet. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and nice fenced in yard with small deck off back.