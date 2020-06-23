Beautifully renovated end townhouse located in Potomac Meadows. Sunlit first level includes updated kitchen and a large Dining/Living Room Combo great for entertaining. Two bedrooms and full bath complete the second floor with a full third level large Master Suite with a large closet. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and nice fenced in yard with small deck off back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11914 ROAN LN have any available units?
11914 ROAN LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 11914 ROAN LN have?
Some of 11914 ROAN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11914 ROAN LN currently offering any rent specials?
11914 ROAN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.