Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The house has been renovated w/New kitchen cabinets, countertops, island recess lights & New FL main lvl. Unique fl plan w/TWO MASTER SUITES 5 bathrms. Open foyer, Vaulted ceiling w/two skylights in family rm. Main lvl has a room can be used for living rm or office Laundry rm in main lvl. Fin inground bsmt. Deck.Wootton High school district. Newly paint inside. Good condition. Come& see y love it