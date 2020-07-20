11601 Maddox Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Condo home available in Potomac, MD. This home features a tiled floor entryway, immediate coat closet, and wonderful laminate wood flooring throughout the living room with amazing design details such as vaulted ceilings, chair rail crown molding, and an electric fireplace. The kitchen/dining room combo has generous cabinet space and features all stainless steel appliances. The two bedrooms have matching laminate hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. The full hall bath in this home has a custom tiled tub/shower enclosure and an updated vanity. There is even an additional hall laundry closet with extra shelf space to take advantage of!



Utilities are included in the price, electric, water as well as high-speed internet!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU CAN'T FIND SUCH AN AMAZING DEAL AND HOME AT THIS PRICE!!!!!!! MUST SEE!!!



SCHOOLS: WOOTTON SCHOOL DISTRICT



Contact Rachel Vigil via text or phone at (240)-319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



To view the home please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtqyJY0to1M



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4776139)