11601 Maddox Ct
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

11601 Maddox Ct

11601 Maddox Court · No Longer Available
Location

11601 Maddox Court, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Condo home available in Potomac, MD. This home features a tiled floor entryway, immediate coat closet, and wonderful laminate wood flooring throughout the living room with amazing design details such as vaulted ceilings, chair rail crown molding, and an electric fireplace. The kitchen/dining room combo has generous cabinet space and features all stainless steel appliances. The two bedrooms have matching laminate hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. The full hall bath in this home has a custom tiled tub/shower enclosure and an updated vanity. There is even an additional hall laundry closet with extra shelf space to take advantage of!

Utilities are included in the price, electric, water as well as high-speed internet!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU CAN'T FIND SUCH AN AMAZING DEAL AND HOME AT THIS PRICE!!!!!!! MUST SEE!!!

SCHOOLS: WOOTTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Contact Rachel Vigil via text or phone at (240)-319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

To view the home please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtqyJY0to1M

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11601 Maddox Ct have any available units?
11601 Maddox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11601 Maddox Ct have?
Some of 11601 Maddox Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11601 Maddox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11601 Maddox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11601 Maddox Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11601 Maddox Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 11601 Maddox Ct offer parking?
No, 11601 Maddox Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11601 Maddox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11601 Maddox Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11601 Maddox Ct have a pool?
No, 11601 Maddox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11601 Maddox Ct have accessible units?
No, 11601 Maddox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11601 Maddox Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11601 Maddox Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11601 Maddox Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11601 Maddox Ct has units with air conditioning.
