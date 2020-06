Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Home in sought after Wootton High School District! Spacious 4 Bed & 2.5 Bath home with great fenced flat and large backyard. Home is in cul-de-sac. Minutes away from Washingtonian Rio, Crown Plaza, and Kentlands. Close to I370 & I270. Perfect for the commuter that needs amenities and location. Available for immediate move-in.