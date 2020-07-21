All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT

11174 Captain's Walk Court · No Longer Available
Location

11174 Captain's Walk Court, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
SUNNY END UNIT TOWNHOME IN WOOTTON HIGH SCHOOL CLUSTER!This immaculate and updated 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath end unit townhome in Dufief Mill is filled with light and gleaming hardwood floors. This cozy home boasts an updated eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinets, a double sink and brand new stainless steel appliances~including a 5 burner electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher! A sliding glass door leads from the Kitchen to the spacious deck. The Powder Room on this level has also been updated and includes a granite countertop. The upper level has 3 bedrooms (with a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom) and an updated full bath with gorgeous ceramic tile. The full finished lower level features a Family Room, full bath and laundry. There are 2 assigned parking spaces for this townhome, adding convenience for the owner. The location can't be beat. Part of the Wootton school district and just minutes to I-270 & the ICC for an easy commute into Maryland, DC or Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT have any available units?
11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT have?
Some of 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT currently offering any rent specials?
11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT pet-friendly?
No, 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT offer parking?
Yes, 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT offers parking.
Does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT have a pool?
No, 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT does not have a pool.
Does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT have accessible units?
No, 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
