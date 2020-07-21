11174 CAPTAINS WALK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

SUNNY END UNIT TOWNHOME IN WOOTTON HIGH SCHOOL CLUSTER!This immaculate and updated 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath end unit townhome in Dufief Mill is filled with light and gleaming hardwood floors. This cozy home boasts an updated eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinets, a double sink and brand new stainless steel appliances~including a 5 burner electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher! A sliding glass door leads from the Kitchen to the spacious deck. The Powder Room on this level has also been updated and includes a granite countertop. The upper level has 3 bedrooms (with a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom) and an updated full bath with gorgeous ceramic tile. The full finished lower level features a Family Room, full bath and laundry. There are 2 assigned parking spaces for this townhome, adding convenience for the owner. The location can't be beat. Part of the Wootton school district and just minutes to I-270 & the ICC for an easy commute into Maryland, DC or Virginia.