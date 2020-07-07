10408 NOLAN DR

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....spacious brick townhouse in Wootton school cluster. Hardwood floors throughout the home with vaulted ceiling in master and loft area. Living room with fireplace and separate dining room leading to deck. Kitchen with separate eat in breakfast nook. Walk - out basement including large recreation area and full bath and laundry. Located near playground and Trader Joe's shopping center, restaurants, gym, convenience store, etc. Close to major highways and public transportation.