All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9864 WHISKEY RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9864 WHISKEY RUN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9864 WHISKEY RUN

9864 Whiskey Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9864 Whiskey Run, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
CONTACT OWNER FOR SHOWINGS (Ryan 301-785-1122). Wonderful end of group 3 bedroom town home. Surrounded by trees, overlooks community pool. Layout is perfect for entertaining. The spacious lower level offers use as a rec room or game room complete with separate laundry room. Home has new paint, new carpet throughout, new kitchen flooring and more! Appliances are in excellent condition. Hurry, this one won't last!Conveniently located to shopping and public transportation. Easy access to Rt. 95 and Rt.32.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9864 WHISKEY RUN have any available units?
9864 WHISKEY RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9864 WHISKEY RUN have?
Some of 9864 WHISKEY RUN's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9864 WHISKEY RUN currently offering any rent specials?
9864 WHISKEY RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9864 WHISKEY RUN pet-friendly?
No, 9864 WHISKEY RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9864 WHISKEY RUN offer parking?
No, 9864 WHISKEY RUN does not offer parking.
Does 9864 WHISKEY RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9864 WHISKEY RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9864 WHISKEY RUN have a pool?
Yes, 9864 WHISKEY RUN has a pool.
Does 9864 WHISKEY RUN have accessible units?
No, 9864 WHISKEY RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 9864 WHISKEY RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9864 WHISKEY RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9864 WHISKEY RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9864 WHISKEY RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College