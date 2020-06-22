9864 WHISKEY RUN

Amenities

CONTACT OWNER FOR SHOWINGS (Ryan 301-785-1122). Wonderful end of group 3 bedroom town home. Surrounded by trees, overlooks community pool. Layout is perfect for entertaining. The spacious lower level offers use as a rec room or game room complete with separate laundry room. Home has new paint, new carpet throughout, new kitchen flooring and more! Appliances are in excellent condition. Hurry, this one won't last!Conveniently located to shopping and public transportation. Easy access to Rt. 95 and Rt.32.