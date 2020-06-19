9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home! Sun-Drenched, spacious end unit town home with 2 car garage in Howard County! Blue Ribbon schools, light filled with bump outs on all 3 levels, fireplace, stunning wood floors throughout main level, gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, wall ovens and stainless steel appliances, separate dining and breakfast room, maintenance free deck, master bedroom with sitting room and luxurious master bathroom, finished walk-out basement opens to patio, washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heat. Use of two beautiful community pools. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com

