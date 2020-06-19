All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1

9853 Snow Bird Lane · (410) 205-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9853 Snow Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home! Sun-Drenched, spacious end unit town home with 2 car garage in Howard County! Blue Ribbon schools, light filled with bump outs on all 3 levels, fireplace, stunning wood floors throughout main level, gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, wall ovens and stainless steel appliances, separate dining and breakfast room, maintenance free deck, master bedroom with sitting room and luxurious master bathroom, finished walk-out basement opens to patio, washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heat. Use of two beautiful community pools. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 have any available units?
9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 have?
Some of 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9853 Snow Bird Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
