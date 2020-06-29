9812 ROBINSON BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Very well maintained single family rambler with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom, hardwood floors on main level, remodeled main level bathroom and basement level. Master bedroom has a separate 1/2 powder room. Large size kitchen with SS refrigerator, electric stove/oven, separate counter microwave with a separate dining area too. There is so much extra space in the lower level where your laundry room, kitchenette, recreational room and a den with full bathroom is located. There is a walkout on to a concrete patio with a totally fenced backyard with a swing set and shed. Hoc Welcome with good credit! Small Pets Allowed ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS (pet deposit will be determined based on type of pet), Non-Smokers!