Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:50 AM

9812 ROBINSON BLVD

9812 Robinson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9812 Robinson Boulevard, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Very well maintained single family rambler with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom, hardwood floors on main level, remodeled main level bathroom and basement level. Master bedroom has a separate 1/2 powder room. Large size kitchen with SS refrigerator, electric stove/oven, separate counter microwave with a separate dining area too. There is so much extra space in the lower level where your laundry room, kitchenette, recreational room and a den with full bathroom is located. There is a walkout on to a concrete patio with a totally fenced backyard with a swing set and shed. Hoc Welcome with good credit! Small Pets Allowed ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS (pet deposit will be determined based on type of pet), Non-Smokers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD have any available units?
9812 ROBINSON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD have?
Some of 9812 ROBINSON BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 ROBINSON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9812 ROBINSON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 ROBINSON BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9812 ROBINSON BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 9812 ROBINSON BLVD offers parking.
Does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9812 ROBINSON BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD have a pool?
No, 9812 ROBINSON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9812 ROBINSON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 ROBINSON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9812 ROBINSON BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9812 ROBINSON BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

