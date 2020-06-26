All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

9802 SHADED DAY

9802 Shaded Day · No Longer Available
North Laurel
North Laurel
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

9802 Shaded Day, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Walk to "in the neighborhood" Howard County Elementary and Middle Schools. Beautiful, expansive 6 bedroom, 5 full bath, Colonial in the sought after Emerson Community. One of the largest models with just under 5000 sq. ft. of finished space. Four bedrooms upstairs with an upper lvl bonus room/office. Large Owners' suite offers two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 access a shared bath and Bedroom 4 has its own, making them all ensuites, providing three full baths upstairs. The Main Level includes the 5th Bedroom with access to a full bathroom, perfect for in-laws and guests. This floor also boasts a large open floor plan, hardwoods with gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters and a striking backsplash! A large center island is the natural gathering place in this eat-in kitchen. A deck off the kitchen is the place to BBQ or enjoy your morning coffee. Kitchen opens into a family room with a stunning, marble fireplace for those cool evenings. Downstairs, the lower level offers you the perfect place for a party. Enjoy movies and the big game in the comfortable media room with the built-in sound system. Then gather family and friends around the long, beautiful walnut wet bar to include a frig, dishwasher and mahogany cabinetry. Also find on this level, the 6th bedroom with a full bath and lots of storage. New carpet and hardwoods throughout. It's difficult to mention all the upgrades in this luxurious property offered by meticulous Owners. You could be the next to make this your home. Pets case by case. Convenient commuting location between DC and Baltimore. Close to (Rts. 1, 95 & 32) $55 pp application fee (over age 18). Apply online @ Lnf.com. Available 7/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 SHADED DAY have any available units?
9802 SHADED DAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9802 SHADED DAY have?
Some of 9802 SHADED DAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 SHADED DAY currently offering any rent specials?
9802 SHADED DAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 SHADED DAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 SHADED DAY is pet friendly.
Does 9802 SHADED DAY offer parking?
Yes, 9802 SHADED DAY offers parking.
Does 9802 SHADED DAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9802 SHADED DAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 SHADED DAY have a pool?
No, 9802 SHADED DAY does not have a pool.
Does 9802 SHADED DAY have accessible units?
No, 9802 SHADED DAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 SHADED DAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9802 SHADED DAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9802 SHADED DAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9802 SHADED DAY does not have units with air conditioning.
