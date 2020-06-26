9802 SHADED DAY

Amenities

Walk to "in the neighborhood" Howard County Elementary and Middle Schools. Beautiful, expansive 6 bedroom, 5 full bath, Colonial in the sought after Emerson Community. One of the largest models with just under 5000 sq. ft. of finished space. Four bedrooms upstairs with an upper lvl bonus room/office. Large Owners' suite offers two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 access a shared bath and Bedroom 4 has its own, making them all ensuites, providing three full baths upstairs. The Main Level includes the 5th Bedroom with access to a full bathroom, perfect for in-laws and guests. This floor also boasts a large open floor plan, hardwoods with gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters and a striking backsplash! A large center island is the natural gathering place in this eat-in kitchen. A deck off the kitchen is the place to BBQ or enjoy your morning coffee. Kitchen opens into a family room with a stunning, marble fireplace for those cool evenings. Downstairs, the lower level offers you the perfect place for a party. Enjoy movies and the big game in the comfortable media room with the built-in sound system. Then gather family and friends around the long, beautiful walnut wet bar to include a frig, dishwasher and mahogany cabinetry. Also find on this level, the 6th bedroom with a full bath and lots of storage. New carpet and hardwoods throughout. It's difficult to mention all the upgrades in this luxurious property offered by meticulous Owners. You could be the next to make this your home. Pets case by case. Convenient commuting location between DC and Baltimore. Close to (Rts. 1, 95 & 32) $55 pp application fee (over age 18). Apply online @ Lnf.com. Available 7/1/19.