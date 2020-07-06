9752 Evening Bird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6fa9fd036 ---- Enjoy living in this well maintained fully upgraded, two car garage townhouse that boasts over 2,900 sq. ft of living area. First time rental. Lovely gourmet kitchen boasts custom tile work, dual ovens, breakfast nook and gorgeous granite countertops. Kitchen opens to large living/dining area with gas fireplace. Huge master suite with custom wardrobe, large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Huge finished lower level with full bath. Large bedrooms (each fits a full size bed!) Lots of windows. Centrally located, convenient to Rt. 29, Rt. 1, 295 and 95. You will love this place. Property is professionally managed. Schedule a showing today!