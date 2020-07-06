All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9752 Evening Bird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9752 Evening Bird Lane
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:48 AM

9752 Evening Bird Lane

9752 Evening Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9752 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6fa9fd036 ---- Enjoy living in this well maintained fully upgraded, two car garage townhouse that boasts over 2,900 sq. ft of living area. First time rental. Lovely gourmet kitchen boasts custom tile work, dual ovens, breakfast nook and gorgeous granite countertops. Kitchen opens to large living/dining area with gas fireplace. Huge master suite with custom wardrobe, large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Huge finished lower level with full bath. Large bedrooms (each fits a full size bed!) Lots of windows. Centrally located, convenient to Rt. 29, Rt. 1, 295 and 95. You will love this place. Property is professionally managed. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9752 Evening Bird Lane have any available units?
9752 Evening Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9752 Evening Bird Lane have?
Some of 9752 Evening Bird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9752 Evening Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9752 Evening Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9752 Evening Bird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9752 Evening Bird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9752 Evening Bird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9752 Evening Bird Lane offers parking.
Does 9752 Evening Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9752 Evening Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9752 Evening Bird Lane have a pool?
No, 9752 Evening Bird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9752 Evening Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 9752 Evening Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9752 Evening Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9752 Evening Bird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9752 Evening Bird Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9752 Evening Bird Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College